Cycling-Politt wins Tour de France stage 12

German Nils Politt won the 12th stage of the Tour de France, a 159.4-km ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux on Thursday. The 27-year-old rider prevailed from the day's breakaway, making his decisive attack 11.8 kilometres from the line.

Spain's Imanol Erviti was second, with Australian Harry Sweeny coming home third, both 31 seconds behind, according to provisional timings. Politt's victory, the biggest in his career, gives his Bora-Hansgrohe team something to cheer about after triple world champion Peter Sagan pulled out with a knee injury before the start of the day's racing.

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia was safe in the main bunch, some 15 minutes behind.

