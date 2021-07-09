Left Menu

Australian pacer Michael Neser extends contract with Glamorgan till 2023

Glamorgan Cricket on Friday announced that Australian seamer Michael Neser has signed a two-year extension, which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

ANI | Cardiff | Updated: 09-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 16:40 IST
Australian pacer Michael Neser. Image Credit: ANI
Glamorgan Cricket on Friday announced that Australian seamer Michael Neser has signed a two-year extension, which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2023 season. Neser will join compatriot Marnus Labuschagne as the club's overseas player for next year, with Labuschagne having one year remaining on his current contract.

Neser has been a revelation since joining the Welsh county this year. In just four County Championship matches he has taken 19 wickets at an average under 15. He was instrumental in the recent victory over Lancashire where he took match figures of 7/99, which included an inspired spell of 4/53 in their second innings.

"I've absolutely loved playing in Wales this season and it was a no-brainer to commit my future to the club," said Neser in a statement. "When I was first approached by Glamorgan, Marnus said what a fantastic place this was and how welcoming the people were and that's exactly how I've found it.

"Hopefully, I can bring my experience to the table to help them out and continue to contribute to more wins so we can push for silverware," he added. Across his career, the 31-year-old has taken 222 first-class wickets at an average under 25, while he has also scored over 2,000 runs at just over 25.

Director of cricket, Mark Wallace, added: "He is a world-class cricketer and a real role model to our younger players who will only get better with him around the dressing room. "Through him and Marnus re-signing over the last year, it shows that we are not only a very welcoming club but also a very ambitious one who can attract top players. (ANI)

