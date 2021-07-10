Left Menu

Cycling-Mollema wins Tour de France stage 14

Austrian Patrick Konrad took second place, with Colombia's Sergio Higuita coming home third, both one minute four seconds off the pace. Image Credit: Flickr
Dutchman Bauke Mollema won the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, a 183.7-km ride from Carcassonne to Quillan in the southeast, for his second career victory in 11 appearances at cycling's most popular race.

Austrian Patrick Konrad took second place, with Colombia's Sergio Higuita coming home third, both one minute four seconds off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

