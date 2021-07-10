Left Menu

Ranji Trophy Compensation: Former India captain Azharuddin, DDCA's Rohan Jaitley in working group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 23:32 IST
Ranji Trophy Compensation: Former India captain Azharuddin, DDCA's Rohan Jaitley in working group
  • Country:
  • India

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, DDCA president Rohan Jaitely have been named in the seven-member BCCI working group that was formed on Saturday to decide on the formula to compensate first-class cricketers for the cancellation of Ranji Trophy last season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The other members of the panel include Saurashtra's Jaydev Shah, Karnataka's Santosh Menon, Assam's Devajit Saikia, CAB's Avishek Dalmiya and Uttar Pradesh's Yudhvir Singh.

Last season, the players in domestic cricket lost around Rs 10 to 15 lakh as BCCI could only hold Vijay Hazare Trophy (National One Dayers) and Syed Mushtaq (National t20). ''Jaybhai Shah, Hon. Secretary of BCCI announced today that BCCI has formed a working group comprising of the member associations, including former cricketers, for domestic cricket in India,'' the Saurashtra Cricket Association stated in a media statement issued here on late Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source

Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed e...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021