Soccer-England's Foden a doubt for final - Southgate

England midfielder Phil Foden is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday's European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference. Foden sat out England's final training session ahead of the clash as a precaution due to a foot injury. "We've been on the bus for the last couple of hours so the medical team will give us an update later," Southgate told a news conference.

England midfielder Phil Foden is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday's European Championship final against Italy at Wembley, manager Gareth Southgate told a news conference. Foden sat out England's final training session ahead of the clash as a precaution due to a foot injury.

"We've been on the bus for the last couple of hours so the medical team will give us an update later," Southgate told a news conference. "He's definitely doubtful although it's not something serious. It's just whether it will keep him out of this particular game," he added.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his three European Championship appearances so far, starting England's opening group games against Croatia and Scotland, and coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 semi-final win over Denmark on Wednesday. Southgate has no shortage of options on the right side of England's attack where Manchester City's Foden usually plays, with several players competing for the spot including Bukayo Saka, who started the semi-final against Denmark, and Jadon Sancho.

England take on Roberto Mancini's Italy at Wembley on Sunday, looking to win their first major trophy since the World Cup in 1966.

