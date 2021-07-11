Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras go top in Brazil with 3-2 win over Santos

Palmeiras have 25 points from 11 games, one more than Bragantino who are playing Athletico Paranaense later on Saturday. Santos are seventh with 15 points from the same number of matches.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 03:07 IST
First-half goals from Gustavo Gomez and Breno Lopes helped Palmeiras go top of Brazil's Serie A on Saturday with a hard-fought 3-2 win over state rivals Santos. Gomez headed home from a corner after 19 minutes and then Lopes angled in a low shot from the edge of the box three minutes later to put the home side 2-0 up at the break.

Carlos Sanchez scored a penalty for Santos after 69 minutes but Willian restored Palmeiras's two-goal advantage six minutes from fulltime. Marinho scored a second for Santos from the penalty spot in stoppage time but Palmeiras held on.

Palmeiras have 25 points from 11 games, one more than Bragantino who are playing Athletico Paranaense later on Saturday. Santos are seventh with 15 points from the same number of matches.

