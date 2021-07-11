NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name, logo in 2022-report

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 06:19 IST
The Washington Football Team plans to announce its new name and logo in 2022, the Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/07/10/washington-football-team-future-jason-wright on Saturday, roughly a year after the National Football League (NFL) franchise dropped its previous name after years of outcry. The club will continue to use its longstanding burgundy and gold colors, team President Jason Wright told the paper. Team owner Dan Snyder previously said the team planned to move into a new stadium in 2027.

The team shed its previous nickname a year ago after longstanding criticism that it was an offensive racial slur toward Native Americans. A spokesperson for the team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new name and logo will come amid a period of upheaval for the franchise, which the NFL earlier this month fined $10 million after an independent investigation confirmed allegations of widespread bullying and sexual harassment.

