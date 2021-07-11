India squander flying start to settle for 148/4

India could not capitalise on a blazing start provided by Shafali Verma and settled for 148 for four in the second women's T20 International against England here on Sunday.

A flurry of boundaries from Shafali (48 off 38) helped India race to 47 for no loss in four overs. The 17-year-old produced the kind of hitting she is known for. She slog swept left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone for a four and six before smashing pacer Katherine Brunt for as many as five boundaries in a row.

Advertisement

Brunt, who had dismissed Shafali in the first T20, had no answer to the disdainful hitting from the Indian, whose five boundaries including a slap past the bowler and three in the cow corner.

Ecclestone bounced back strongly in her following over, bowling a maiden and dropping a tough return catch of Shafali. The more experienced Smriti Mandhana (20 off 16) was happy being a spectator a the other end.

However, the game changed after the fall of Shafali and Mandhana in a space of three balls. An out of form Harmanpreet (31 off 25), who promoted herself to number three, and Deepti Sharma (24 off 27) found it tough to maintain the scoring rate.

The India skipper finally got a release with a heave over deep midwicket off spinner Mady Villiers after coming down the track. The innings had lost the momentum created by the openers with India reaching 102 for two in 15 overs.

Running out of time, Harmanpreet deposited leggie Sarah Glenn for a four and six in the 16th over before falling to a brilliant running catch by Brunt from long off. A few much needed boundaries from Deepti and Sneh Rana got India close to the 150-run mark. India collected 46 runs from the last five overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)