2nd WT20I: India pip England by 8 runs to level series

Indian spinners worked wonders during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second womens T20 International to level the three-match series here on Sunday.Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls to finish on 148 for 4.

PTI | Hove | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:23 IST
2nd WT20I: India pip England by 8 runs to level series
Indian spinners worked wonders during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148 for 4. In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont's 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs. Poonam Yadav (2/17 ) and Deepti Sharma (1/17) brought India back in the game during final five overs. Brief Scores: India Women: 148 for 4 in 20 overs. (Shafali Verma 48 off 38 balls, Harmanpreet Kaur 31 off 25 balls, Nat Sciver 1/20). Eng Women: 140 for 8 in 20 overs. (Tammy Beaumont 59, Poonam Yadav 2/17, Deepti Sharma 1/17).

