Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic became the first player to qualify for this year's ATP Finals after the world number one tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 15:17 IST
Tennis-Djokovic becomes first player to qualify for ATP Finals after Wimbledon win
Image Credit: Twitter(@DjokerNole)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Novak Djokovic became the first player to qualify for this year's ATP Finals after the world number one tied Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's record with his 20th major at Wimbledon on Sunday. Djokovic defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 in the final to seal a sixth Wimbledon title and qualify for the Nov. 14-21 ATP Finals in Turin.

"I am happy to have qualified for Turin so early," Djokovic, who will play in his 14th ATP Finals, said in a statement. "Italian fans are very much into tennis so I am sure it will be a great event with a fantastic atmosphere."

The Serbian will look to win the season finale for the sixth time, aiming to match Swiss ace Federer's record at the event. The 34-year-old, who is on course to finish the year as the top-ranked player for a record-breaking seventh time, has won 34 out of 37 matches this year.

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2019 ATP Finals champion, is next in line to qualify in the second position for the Turin event, followed by local favorite Berrettini. Rafa Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner all feature in the Top 12 with four months remaining in the regular ATP Tour season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021