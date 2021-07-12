The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-OLY-ATH-REVATHI Bigger than circumstances: Orphaned at 5, sprinter Revathi Veeramani gears up to live Olympic dream By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Orphaned at five, raised by her daily wager grandmother and forced to run barefoot early on as shoes was a luxury she couldn't afford, sprinter Revathi Veeramani is now ready to live an Olympic dream, one that has come true much earlier than she expected.

SPO-AWARDS-OLY-SELECTION National sports awards selection process to be delayed to include Olympic medallists By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The process of picking this year's national sports awards winners is set to be postponed until after the Olympic Games to ensure that medal winners in Tokyo are duly considered by the selection panel, which is yet to be instituted.

Advertisement

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-NRAI-COACHES NRAI trying to add two more coaches to Tokyo-bound shooting contingent By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is trying to get approval for two more coaches to accompany the seven permitted to travel with the country's Olympic shooting team to Tokyo, at the expense of office-bearers.

SPO-OLY-MINISTER-LD MEETING Thakur chairs meeting of high-level committee to review India's Olympic preparation New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday chaired the first review meeting after taking charge of his ministry as he took stock of India's preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-DEEPTI I find it easy to handle match situations: Deepti Hove, Jul 12 (PTI) Architect of India's eight-run win over England in the second women T20I, talented all-rounder Deepti Sharma says she has got better in reading and handling difficult match situations and enjoys playing under pressure.

SPO-SWIM-CHEATING-FINA CAS rejects Uzbek appeal against FINA invalidation of Olympic qualifying event New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has turned down the Uzbekistan Swimming Federation's appeal against world body FINA's decision to invalidate results of an Olympic qualifying tournament after Indian swimmer Likith Selvaraj complained of manipulation in the event.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-COUNTY-ABANDONEMENT COVID positive case forces abandonment of Derbyshire-Essex County game London, Jul 12 (PTI) The County Championship match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was on Monday abandoned ahead of the second day's play after an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19.

SPO-OLY-IOA-PARTNERSHIP IOA ropes in meditation-tracking start up to work for mental well-being of Olympic-bound athletes New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday announced partnership with Dhyana, the meditation-tracking start up, to work for the mental well-being of the country's Olympic-bound athletes.

SPO-PUMA-IND-ATHLETES Sportswear giant signs 18 Indian athletes ahead of upcoming competitions New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Puma India, part of the global sportswear giant, has signed 15 Olympic-bound Indian athletes and three para athletes for the upcoming national and international tournaments.

SPO-PARLYMPICS-SHUTTLER Para-shuttler Palak Kohli to play in three badminton events in Tokyo Paralympics New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Para-badminton player Palak Kohli will compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events of the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics, a first for an Indian para-shuttler.

SPO-HOCK-HARENDRA Harendra advises Olympic-bound hockey players to stay away from social media By Mona Parthsarathi New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Former coach Harendra Singh has advised the Tokyo-bound Indian men's hockey team to stay away from social media to avoid distraction and wants the players to remember the sacrifices they made during the COVID-19 pandemic in their bid to finish on the podium at the forthcoming Olympics.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PLAYER OF THE MONTH Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award Dubai, Jul 12 (PTI) England spinner Sophie Ecclestone edged out India's teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and all-rounder Sneh Rana to become the ICC Player of the Month for June, while New Zealand opener Devon Conway bagged the honour in the men's category.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-HANDSCOMB Australia cricketer Peter Handscomb positive for COVID-19 Melbourne, Jul 12 (PTI) Out of favour Australia batsman Peter Handscomb was forced to miss his county match against Leicestershire in England after testing positive for COVID-19.

SPO-CRI-IND-SL-BHUVNESHWAR Youngsters will carry their IPL confidence into SL series, feels Bhuvneshwar Colombo, Jul 12 (PTI) Six uncapped players in the squad might make it seem that India have come with an inexperienced group for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka but tour vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar says it is not the case as the entire lot has the requisite confidence thanks to IPL.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SHOOT-IND Indian shooters capable of winning 4 medals at Paralympics, says national chief coach New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Indian para shooters have the temperament to pull off some good results at the Tokyo Games, says chief national coach JP Nautiyal, who is expecting a haul of at least four medals at the Paralympics.

SPO-EURO-ENG-PIETERSEN Cricketer Pietersen slams racial abuse of England's Black footballers after Euro final loss London, Jul 12 (PTI) England's former star cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Monday condemned the racial abuse of three Black players on social media after their loss in the Euro final and wondered if the country should get hosting rights of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

SPO-HOCK-HAWGOOD Indian women's hockey team has become mentally tough under Marijne: ex-coach Hawgood New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Former chief coach Neil Hawgood believes the current Indian women's hockey team has become a mentally tough unit under incumbent Sjoerd Marijne which augurs well for its upcoming Tokyo Olympics campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)