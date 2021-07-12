Left Menu

Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy comes to Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:15 IST
Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy comes to Coimbatore
  • Country:
  • India

The Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy, run by the Indian doubles ace, on Monday opened at a school here.

''I am very happy to be able to see young talent, giving them the positive encouragement of sport,'' he said at the virtual inauguration of Coimbatore's first development tennis centre in association with the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy (RBTA).

The academy is being set up at RAK's school.

It is also special because it is the first development academy for RBTA outside Karnataka, he added.

Bopanna, India's top doubles player currently, said Coimbatore has had a lot of talent for many years, adding ''one of the main reasons to start a centre here is that there are a lot of students with tremendous talent but lack opportunity.

''We have a structured programme in place.'' Further, Bopanna said when children come to the school, they would get to watch young talent training there, get inspired and start playing tennis.

Speakers at the event, including the RAK's School founders, emphasised that sports and academics should go hand in hand to ensure holistic development of a child.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021