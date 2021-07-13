Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Real Sociedad have signed Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the La Liga club said. After four years at Brighton, 29-year-old Ryan returns to Spanish football, having had a three-year stint at Valencia from 2015-17.

Ryan's deal includes an option for a one-year extension, Real Sociedad said. "I will work hard and I can't wait to get started playing for the team," Ryan, capped 61 times for Australia, said in a media release.

Ryan had one season remaining on his contract with Brighton. He was loaned to Arsenal midway through last season after losing his spot to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

A veteran of two World Cups, Ryan helped Australia notch an eighth successive victory in Asian qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar with a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Jordan last month.

