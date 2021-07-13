Left Menu

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Real Sociedad have signed Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the La Liga club said. "I will work hard and I can't wait to get started playing for the team," Ryan, capped 61 times for Australia, said in a media release. Ryan had one season remaining on his contract with Brighton.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-07-2021 05:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 05:57 IST
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan
  • Country:
  • Australia

Real Sociedad have signed Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion on a two-year deal, the La Liga club said. After four years at Brighton, 29-year-old Ryan returns to Spanish football, having had a three-year stint at Valencia from 2015-17.

Ryan's deal includes an option for a one-year extension, Real Sociedad said. "I will work hard and I can't wait to get started playing for the team," Ryan, capped 61 times for Australia, said in a media release.

Ryan had one season remaining on his contract with Brighton. He was loaned to Arsenal midway through last season after losing his spot to Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

A veteran of two World Cups, Ryan helped Australia notch an eighth successive victory in Asian qualifying for the 2022 tournament in Qatar with a clean sheet in the 1-0 win over Jordan last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global
3
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021