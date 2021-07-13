Left Menu

Atlético signs Argentina midfielder De Paul from Udinese

He had been with Italian club Udinese since 2016.De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa Amrica final against Brazil on Saturday, when the Argentines won 1-0.Ill be joining the Spanish league champion and I know that it is a big responsibility, he said.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 13-07-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 09:57 IST
Atlético signs Argentina midfielder De Paul from Udinese
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish league champion Atlético Madrid signed Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

Atlético said De Paul joined the club on a five-year contract. He had been with the Italian club Udinese since 2016.

De Paul started for Argentina in the Copa América final against Brazil on Saturday when the Argentines won 1-0.

''I'll be joining the Spanish league champion and I know that it is a big responsibility,'' he said. ''It's a big step in my career.'' De Paul played two seasons with Spanish club Valencia before joining Udinese. He will be at Atlético under Argentine coach Diego Simeone.

''I'll enjoy being under his command because I grew up watching him play with Argentina's national team," De Paul said.

Financial details of the transfer between Atlético and Udinese were not immediately released by the clubs.

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; Taiwan's Foxconn, TSMC ink $350 million COVID-19 vaccine deal and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021