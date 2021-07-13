Left Menu

Soccer-Norwich sign French midfielder Lees-Melou from Nice

Norwich City have signed French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou on a three-year contract from Ligue 1 team Nice, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 14:53 IST
Norwich City has signed French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou on a three-year contract from Ligue 1 team Nice, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Tuesday. It did not disclose the financial details of the transfer but British media reported that Norwich had paid around 3.5 million pounds ($4.85 million) for the 28-year-old.

Lees-Melou scored five goals in all competitions for Nice last season and captained the team in 16 games as they finished ninth in the French top flight. "I've heard a lot about how Norwich plays football in the right manner and style and also the club's spirit and mentality. I love that and that got me very excited," Lees-Melou said in a club statement https://www.canaries.co.uk/News/2021/july/city-complete-deal-for-lees-melou.

Norwich won the second-tier Championship last season to earn a promotion to the Premier League. They begin their league season at home to Liverpool on Aug. 14. ($1 = 0.7217 pounds)

