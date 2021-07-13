Left Menu

U.S. First Lady to travel to Japan for Olympics - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 17:35 IST
First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, U.S. President Joe Biden. Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on Aug. 8.

The Olympics, already delayed a year because of COVID-19, are due to run from July 23 to Aug. 8.

