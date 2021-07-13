Sports News Roundup: Ahead of Open Koepka-DeChambeau beef rumbles on; Stanley Cup returning to Montreal for repairs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo governor vows city's medical system is ready for Games

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that a sufficient number of hospitals combined with a speed-up in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout among the elderly meant the city will be able to hold "safe and secure" Olympics in 10 days. But Koike, speaking to Reuters in an interview at the Tokyo government headquarters that has for the last few weeks doubled as a vaccination site, also warned the coronavirus pandemic was far from over and the spreading Delta variant remained a risk.

Stanley Cup returning to Montreal for repairs

The Stanley Cup is returning to Montreal for repairs after being damaged during the Tampa Bay Lightning's boat parade celebration on Monday. Photos circulating on social media showed the bowl on top of the 128-year-old silver trophy looking bent out of shape.

Golf-Ahead of Open Koepka-DeChambeau beef rumbles on

American Brooks Koepka provided more background on his row with compatriot Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday and insisted he could put aside his apparent dislike for the big-hitter for "one week" at the Ryder Cup later this year. The tension between world number eight Koepka and number six DeChambeau has provided an interesting sub-plot ahead of the British Open which starts on Thursday.

Olympics-Canada to send largest Olympic team in 37 years to Tokyo

Canada will send a team of 371 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics that, despite COVID-19 challenges and concerns, will be the country's largest Olympic contingent since the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Games. The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said on Tuesday that 225 members of the team will be athletes that identify as women and 146 who identify as men.

U.S. First Lady to travel to Japan for Olympics - White House

First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Tokyo for the opening ceremony of the Olympic Summer Games on July 23, the White House said on Tuesday, leading a delegation that will not include her husband, U.S. President Joe Biden. Amid flare-ups of the coronavirus pandemic, officials have banned spectators from attending almost all Olympics events and Tokyo has declared a state of emergency lasting until Aug. 22, well after the games close on Aug. 8.

Cycling-Konrad soloes to Tour stage win as top guns keep powder dry

Patrick Konrad claimed a maiden Tour de France victory with a successful long-range attack on a rain-soaked 16th stage, a 169-km mountain trek from Pas de la Casa, Andorra, on Tuesday.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider broke away from a small group 36.5 kilometres from the finish in the day's last significant climb and never looked back as his chasers reacted too late.

Golf-Defending champion Lowry grouped with Rahm in Open first round

Defending British Open champion Shane Lowry has been grouped with former winner Louis Oosthuizen and Spain's recent U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm for the start of the year's fourth major at Sandwich on Thursday. The first ball of the 149th championship, taking place a year late after last year's cancellation because of COVID-19, will be struck by England's Richard Bland.

Olympics-Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday. Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation.

Predators G Pekka Rinne retires after 15 seasons

Goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL Tuesday after 15 seasons, all with the Nashville Predators. Rinne, 38, leaves the Predators as the franchise's all-time leader in goal in games (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total time on ice (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627).

Olympics-U.S. to send second biggest team ever to Tokyo Games

The United States will send a team of 613 athletes to the Tokyo Summer Games, its second largest delegation ever for an Olympics, said the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) on Tuesday. Only once before has the U.S. had more athletes competing at an Olympics and that was in 1996 when Atlanta hosted the Games and 648 were named to the team.

