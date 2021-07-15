McLaren boss to miss British GP after positive virus test
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown will miss the British Grand Prix this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The British team said its preparations for the Formula One race at Silverstone on Sunday will not be affected.
Driver Lando Norris, who contracted the virus while in Dubai in January, and teammate Daniel Ricciardo, were not considered to be among Brown's close contacts.
''McLaren Racing confirmed today that three team members, including CEO Zak Brown, tested positive for COVID-19 during the team's rigorous testing programme before the British Grand Prix. Neither of our drivers are close contacts.
''All three cases are unconnected and now isolating in accordance with government guidelines. The team's operations for the British Grand Prix are unaffected.” AP BS BS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Skateboarding-Sky Brown to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian in Tokyo
Motor racing-McLaren CEO Brown isolating after positive COVID-19 result
Federal lawsuit filed by family of Andrew Brown, who was killed by North Carolina police
Brown sugar worth Rs 10 lakh seized, 3 arrested in Odisha
Rugby-All Blacks Savea, Lienert-Brown return for Fiji clash