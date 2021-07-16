Left Menu

Olympics-Tennis-Australia's De Minaur tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-07-2021 06:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 06:39 IST
Australia's Alex de Minaur has tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his scheduled departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the Australian Olympic Committee announced on Friday.

The world No. 15 returned the positive test in Spain before he was due to fly to Japan, said David Hughes, the AOC's chief medical officer.

