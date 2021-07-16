Left Menu

Motor racing-Champions Vettel and Rosberg criticise sprint pole decision

Formula One champions Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel have criticised the decision to award pole position at the British Grand Prix to the winner of a new Saturday sprint race.

Reuters | Updated: 16-07-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 17:26 IST
Motor racing-Champions Vettel and Rosberg criticise sprint pole decision
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Formula One champions Nico Rosberg and Sebastian Vettel have criticized the decision to award pole position at the British Grand Prix to the winner of a new Saturday sprint race. The new format, trialed for the first time at Silverstone this weekend, sees a qualifying session on Friday for the 100km sprint event on Saturday that will decide the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Pole position has been secured until now by the driver who posts the fastest time in final qualifying but in this case, Formula One and the governing FIA are reducing the focus on a single lap and effectively rewarding a race winner instead. The decision has triggered a debate about the sport's statistics, and whether it devalues past poles.

"Pole is the fastest lap time achieved or the fastest lap time in qualifying," Vettel, a four-time world champion who has a keen interest in the sport's history, told reporters. "If this is a one-off then it doesn't do much harm. But if we end up having 10 sprint races next year or in the future, then I think it's just a bit weird.

"It's a new discipline, so they didn't have it 50 years ago and now we have it. So then we just add a new column to the statistics," added the Aston Martin driver who has 57 poles to his credit. Vettel said having only a one-hour free practice session before Friday qualifying at least meant less hanging around and more action on the track.

Now-retired Rosberg, who achieved 30 poles and was world champion with Mercedes in 2016, agreed with his fellow German's stance in a post on Twitter. "This is not the right decision. Pole 100% has to go to the fastest guy in qualifying. The sprint race winner should not be awarded a pole position. That will totally cannibalize the historic F1 statistics," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

Meghalaya CM launches face recognition Mobile App for pensioners

 India
2
Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

Facebook says Iran-based hackers used site to target U.S. military personnel

 Global
3
Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability goals

Microsoft's new cloud offering to help organizations achieve sustainability ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more

Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021