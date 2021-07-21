Left Menu

Alaba says he's honored to take over Ramos' jersey at Madrid

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba said Wednesday it will be an honor to wear Sergio Ramos No. 4 jersey at the Spanish club.Alaba was officially introduced by Madrid after reaching an agreement with the club in May. I want to show my strengths and continue to be David Alaba. Ramos bid farewell to Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 21-07-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 21:30 IST
Alaba says he's honored to take over Ramos' jersey at Madrid
  • Country:
  • Spain

New Real Madrid signing David Alaba said Wednesday it will be an “honor” to wear Sergio Ramos' No. 4 jersey at the Spanish club.

Alaba was officially introduced by Madrid after reaching an agreement with the club in May. “(Ramos has) been here for a decade and became a leader wearing this number,'' Alaba said. “That's a big motivation for me and I want to represent it and honor it. I've said that on a few occasions. But I want to repeat that I am not here to compare myself with others. I want to show my strengths and continue to be David Alaba.” Ramos bid farewell to Madrid last month after spending 16 years at the club. He said he wanted to stay but the club preferred not to renew his contract. He will be playing with Paris Saint-Germain.

Alaba joined Madrid from Bayern Munich, where he played 431 games in 13 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021