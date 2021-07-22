Japan PM Suga says taking seriously scandals hitting Olympic organising team

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he was "taking very seriously" the recent scandals involving the Olympic organising committee, adding that the opening ceremony should be held as planned on Friday.

On the eve of the Tokyo Games, organisers fired the director of the opening ceremony over a joke he made about the Holocaust.

