Left Menu

Japan PM Suga says taking seriously scandals hitting Olympic organising team

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-07-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 13:49 IST
Japan PM Suga says taking seriously scandals hitting Olympic organising team
Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he was "taking very seriously" the recent scandals involving the Olympic organising committee, adding that the opening ceremony should be held as planned on Friday.

On the eve of the Tokyo Games, organisers fired the director of the opening ceremony over a joke he made about the Holocaust.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021