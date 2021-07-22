Ind vs SL: Bhanuka Rajapaksa available for 3rd ODI after recovering from knee sprain
Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa has recovered from the left knee sprain and is available for selection for the third and final ODI against India on Thursday.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa has recovered from the left knee sprain and is available for selection for the third and final ODI against India on Thursday. "Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who suffered a sprain on his left knee, has recovered. He will be available for selection for the 3rd ODI," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday. Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, as per an ICC release.
Earlier, having helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, pacer Deepak Chahar revealed how watching MS Dhoni finish games helped him plan his innings in Colombo on Tuesday. "Watching MS Dhoni close out matches has been a big factor. I have watched him for a long period and I have always seen him finishing matches. When you talk to him, he always tells you to take the game deep. Everyone wants us to win, but when the match goes deep, it is thrilling for everyone involved," he said during a virtual press conference. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MS Dhoni turns 40: A look at his journey from young marauder to cool finisher
Wishes pour in for MS Dhoni as 'Captain cool' turns 40
Ranjan Madugalle to be match referee for India-SL series; Dharmasena among five umpires
Rahul sir's belief in my batting pushed me to perform: Deepak Chahar
Ind vs SL: Watching MS Dhoni close out matches has been a big factor, says Deepak Chahar