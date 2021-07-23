The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. * Report of FIDE World Cup in Sochi.

STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-OLY-LDALL OPENING COVID-hit Olympics open sans customary razzle dazzle; Hope, unity defining theme Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) The Olympics like no other opened here on Friday sans the customary razzmatazz, the toned-down ceremony showcasing Japan's grandeur, rich culture and heritage while reflecting the sombre mood of a world ravaged by an unrelenting pandemic.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND-PREVIEW After struggles, sacrifices and success, Indian shooters eye Olympic glory Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) Entering the Tokyo Olympics on the back of an unprecedented run that began sometime after the inexplicable meltdown in the Rio de Janeiro Games, Indian shooters bagging a medal or two, or, even three to four, is a tangible reality.

SPO-OLY-ATH-IND-LD WARNING Athletics federation to take action against under-performers at Olympics New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India on Friday threatened action against all those who do not perform well in the Olympics after deciding not to pull out long jumper M Sreeshankar and 20km race walker KT Irfan from the Games despite a dip in their form.

SPO-OLY-TT-IND-PREVIEW TT: Can India do the unthinkable again? Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) The Indian table tennis contingent produced an unthinkable performance at the Asian Games, considered as ''mini-Olympics'' by the players. Three years down the line, can they pull off another miracle at the Tokyo Games? SPO-OLY-BOX-IND-PREVIEW All eyes on Vikas as boxers open Olympic campaign aiming to negotiate difficult draws Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) The seasoned Vikas Krishan (69kg) will open India's boxing campaign here on Saturday against local favourite Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa, just one of the several tricky opponents that the country's pugilists will have to get past as they negotiate a challenging path to the medal rounds.

SPO-OLY-ARCHERY-LDALL IND Indian archers brace up for Korean challenge after mixed ranking round performance Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) World No.1 Deepika Kumari was inconsistent but the male archers' performance was simply underwhelming in the Olympics' ranking rounds, prompting a rejig of India's mixed pair combination on a topsy-turvy day at the Yumenoshima Park here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-BOX-TASKFORCE IOC Task Force promises clean boxing event in Tokyo Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) In charge of rebuilding boxing's Olympic credibility after the judging fiasco in the 2016 Games, the IOC Task Force on Friday promised a clean competition at the mega-event here, warning the referees and judges that even ''one injustice'' would make the sport's future ''dark''. SPO-CRI-IND-SL-LD INNINGS Rain break does the trick as Lankan spinners restrict India to 225 Colombo, Jul 23 (PTI) India's young batsmen paid for their profligacy and inexperience as Sri Lanka's spinners made best use of a rain break to dismiss the visitors for a lowly 225 in 43.1 overs in the third and final ODI here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-LIFT-IND-PREVIEW Tokyo is a platform for Mirabai Chanu to exorcise ghosts of 2016 Rio Games Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will be in focus for her high medal-winning chances at the Tokyo Olympics here as the Indian hopes to exorcise the ghosts of a disappointing Rio Games and write a new chapter in the country's weightlifting history.

SPO-OLY-LD MINISTER Need joint effort from centre and state to make India a sporting powerhouse: Sports Minister Thakur New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday insisted that sports is a state subject but said if the centre and the respective states work hand in hand, the country can be a sporting powerhouse in the future.

SPO-OLY-HOCK-IND-PREVIEW Hockey: Men fancy chances against lower-ranked NZ; women set for tough Dutch test in opener Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) The men would be seeking to reclaim a glorious past, while the women would be aiming to script some history of their own when the two Indian hockey teams begin their Olympic campaign here on Saturday with expectations from both at a high. SPO-BOX-YOUTH Nivedita claims gold at Youth National Boxing Championships Sonipat, July 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand's Nivedita Karki put up a scintillating show, stunning reigning Youth World Champion Gitika to clinch the gold medal at the Youth National Boxing Championships here on Friday.

SPO-OLY-BAD-IND-PREVIEW Sindhu spearheads India's quest for elusive gold as badminton action begins Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) Five years after securing a silver on her Olympic debut, reigning world champion P V Sindhu will lead India's quest to bring home an elusive gold medal as the Tokyo Games' badminton competition begins here on Saturday.

SPO-OLY-TT-SYRIA-ZAZA Youngest Tokyo Olympian Zaza from war-ravaged Syria living her Olympic dream Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) Not even a devastating war that destroyed her home city could stop Syria's 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza from pursuing and realising her Olympic dream.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-IND-COACHES On eve of Indian shooters' events, coaches remain confident Tokyo, Jul 23 (PTI) Indian shooting team coaches Deepali Deshpande and Ronak Pandit sounded optimistic on the eve of the shooters' first big test in the Tokyo Olympics here.

