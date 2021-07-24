Soccer-PSG extend Pochettino's contract to 2023

Paris St Germain have extended the contract of manager Mauricio Pochettino and his staff until the end of June 2023, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel at PSG in January and initially signed a deal until 2022, but he was linked with a return to former club Tottenham Hotspur following the departure of Jose Mourinho. The 49-year-old was sacked by Tottenham in November 2019, six months after leading them to the Champions League final the previous season.

Under Pochettino, PSG ended the 2020-21 campaign with only one major trophy, the French Cup, after losing the Ligue 1 title by one point to Lille and crashing out in the Champions League semi-final to Manchester City. "I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," Pochettino told the club's website https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/mauricio-pochettino-under-contract-with-paris-saint-germain-until-2023. "It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club."

PSG have been busy in the off-season, having already brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, all on free transfers. Full back Achraf Hakimi was signed from Inter Milan. They will begin their new Ligue 1 campaign at newly promoted Troyes on Aug. 7.

