Olympics-Rowing-Dutchman Florijn ruled out after positive COVID-19 test

Dutch rower Finn Florijn has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo, the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation (KNRB) said in a Twitter post on Friday. Florijn had finished in fourth in the sixth heat of the men's single sculls race earlier on Friday, which was not enough to progress to the quarter-finals as only the top two qualify directly.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 04:31 IST
Dutch rower Finn Florijn has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo, the Royal Dutch Rowing Federation (KNRB) said in a Twitter post on Friday.

Florijn had finished in fourth in the sixth heat of the men's single sculls race earlier on Friday, which was not enough to progress to the quarter-finals as only the top two qualify directly. However, the 21-year-old was scheduled to take part in the repechage race on Saturday, which gives competitors another chance to qualify. But he has gone into quarantine and will no longer participate in the Games, the KNRB said.

His case comes after a staff member of the Dutch rowing team, as well as two other Dutch athletes - taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs - also tested positive for COVID-19 https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/dutch-taekwondo-competitor-tests-positive-covid-19-broadcaster-says-2021-07-22 earlier in the week.

