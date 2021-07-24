Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Men's doubles pair of Chirag, Satwik win opening Group A game

Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Saturday won their opening Group Stage match here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 24-07-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 12:21 IST
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo/ BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Saturday won their opening Group Stage match here in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The Indian duo defeated Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in the Group A game at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 3.

Chirag and Satwik took the first game 21-16, and the Indian duo brought their A-game to the court, and the Chinese Taipei duo had no answers to what was being thrown at them. However, Lee and Wang staged a comeback in the second game, and they won it 21-16, sending the match into the third and deciding game.

Chirag and Satwik rose to the occasion in the third game, and they ended up winning it, making a perfect start to the competition. The Chinese Taipei pair provided a tough fight, but it did not prove enough. Earlier, India shuttler Sai Praneeth lost his group stage match against Israel's Misha Zilberman. Zilberman defeated Praneeth 21-17, 21-15 in the Group D match here at the Musashino Forest Plaza Court 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

