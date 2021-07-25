Left Menu

Elvira taking 6-shot lead into final round of Wales Open

Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under.Its a good feeling, he said. Im happy playing golf again and being in the moment.

PTI | Newport | Updated: 25-07-2021 05:30 IST
Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under.

''Its a good feeling,'' he said. ''But to be honest, I don't care at the moment. I struggled a bit the last year, year-and-a-half, not with form but it's golf - mentally, a little bit physically, battling with an injury. ''I'm happy playing golf again and being in the moment. To be in contention is a gift.'' The Spaniard has not had a top 10 in more than two years and arrived at Celtic Manor having made just two of his last 11 cuts. Elvira bogeyed the first hole after starting with a two-shot advantage but responded with birdies on the second, fifth, ninth, 11th, 14th and 17th.

England’s Callum Shinkwin matched the lowest round of the week with a 63 on day three but may need to repeat that feat if he is to have a chance of reining in the leader, who is looking for his first win on the European Tour.

Shinkwin used his distance to take advantage of the four par-5s and the drivable par-4 15th, with a 30-foot putt on the l7th bringing one of his three other gains.

American Chase Hanna, South African Justin Harding and Finn Mikko Korhonen were alongside Shinkwin at 10 under, a shot clear of another Englishman in Sam Horsfield.

