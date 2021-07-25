Olympics-Golf-DeChambeau replaced by Reed after positive COVID-19 test
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 08:20 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 08:20 IST
- Country:
- Japan
World number six Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics and will be replaced in the United States men's golf team by Patrick Reed, USA Golf said on Sunday.
"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Tokyo Olympics
- DeChambeau
- Patrick Reed
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more
United States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Olympics-Rugby-United States hope strong bonds bring gold in Tokyo
Nigeria receives first six light attack planes from United States