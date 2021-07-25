Left Menu

Olympic tennis players to get longer breaks

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:20 IST
Olympic tennis players to get longer breaks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The International Tennis Federation is giving Olympics players extra time during breaks in play after facing criticism for staging matches during the highest heat of the day.

The federation says change of ends and set breaks have been extended by an extra 30 seconds and will now be one minute, 30 seconds.

Temperatures have risen above 86 degrees F (30 degrees C) for a second straight day at Ariake Tennis Park.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev had asked for longer breaks to bring the Olympics into line with regular tour events.

The federation says it will consider suspending play if temperatures keep rising.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic and Medvedev both questioned why matches Saturday were not moved into an evening session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021