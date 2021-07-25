Left Menu

Cricket-Knee injury forces Australia captain Finch to return home

The Australians won the first one-day meeting with the West Indies by 133 runs but lost on Saturday by four wickets to leave the series tied ahead of Monday's decider. Cricket Australia said selectors have yet to determine who will captain the T20 team in their five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka, which starts on Aug. 3.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 11:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 10:45 IST
Cricket-Knee injury forces Australia captain Finch to return home
Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
  • Country:
  • Japan

Captain Aaron Finch will return to Australia to try to be fit for the Twenty20 World Cup after a knee injury ended his involvement in the current tour of the West Indies and the upcoming series in Bangladesh. Finch missed the first two meetings with the West Indies in the three-match one-day international series and is likely to undergo surgery after completing 14 days of quarantine upon his arrival in Australia.

"I'm extremely disappointed to be heading home," Finch said in a statement released by Cricket Australia. "This was considered the best course of action rather than traveling to Bangladesh, not being able to play and losing that recovery time.

"I will have the surgery if required and start the recovery process ahead of the World Cup." The T20 World Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, and is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

Alex Carey will continue to captain Australia in the current one-day series after taking over from Finch, who initially sustained the injury ahead of the opening T20 meeting with the West Indies in St Lucia this month. The Australians won the first one-day meeting with the West Indies by 133 runs but lost on Saturday by four wickets to leave the series tied ahead of Monday's decider.

Cricket Australia said selectors have yet to determine who will captain the T20 team in their five-game series against Bangladesh in Dhaka, which starts on Aug. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021