Manika stuns world number 32 to reach third round

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 13:49 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
India's table tennis star Manika Batra on Sunday upset world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska to reach the women's singles third round at the Tokyo Olympics here.

The world number 62 from India made a remarkable comeback against her Ukrainian opponent after losing the first two games to prevail 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5, 11-7 in a second-round match that lasted 57 minutes.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

