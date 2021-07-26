Left Menu

Olympics-Softball-No fans? Bronze-chasing Canada pitcher has family on hand

Canada softball pitcher Lauren Regula's husband and three children will not be there in person to watch her take on either Australia or Mexico for a bronze medal on Tuesday. But she will be slipping her right hand into a mitt inscribed with the letters D, G, J and W - the first initial of each family member's name.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 11:58 IST
Olympics-Softball-No fans? Bronze-chasing Canada pitcher has family on hand

Canada softball pitcher Lauren Regula's husband and three children will not be there in person to watch her take on either Australia or Mexico for a bronze medal on Tuesday.

But she will be slipping her right hand into a mitt inscribed with the letters D, G, J and W - the first initial of each family member's name. Having them on her hand has been essential leading up to Canada's swing at their first softball medal. "When I'm having feels, these are my sources of inspiration," Regula told Reuters. "We've spent so much time away from family that I want to make the most of it."

Softball and baseball players have long embroidered mitts with personal mottos, initials or symbols. With the ban on fans due to COVID-19 and the sports' return to the Olympics, the practice has become more prevalent. Regula, 39, said the Games are her first time putting something on a glove. It also features "SMSF," an acronym for "strong mom, strong family."

Team mate Larissa Franklin put "the true north" outside her glove for the Olympics and "strong and free" inside, splitting a line from her country's national anthem. "I love the anthem, I love Canada. Any piece of home I can bring on the journey, it helps me along," said Franklin, among her team's most productive hitters.

Yamato Fujita, a top batter for hosts and gold contender Japan, has on her mitt the whimsical Japanese character that starts her first name. "When children see something cute or that stands out, they will be interested in it, and I want to inspire more children to play the sport," she said.

Josh Zeid, a baseball pitcher for Israel, which make their Olympic debut this week, has said his glove has "take me out to the ball game" in Hebrew, the last words of his grandfather, who recently passed away. Some prefer to reach lower for inspiration. Tribal dot art decorates the cleats of Tarni Stepto, an Australia softball pitcher who nearly beat the other gold competitor, the United States.

"Watering hole" symbols painted in earth colours by her grandmother's niece before the Games remind Stepto to stay grounded and close to team mates. "It's special to have that piece of family here," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021