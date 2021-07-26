Left Menu

Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Pidcock storms to cross-country gold

He spent the days before arriving in Japan training in a super-heated tent at home in England, and the preparation paid off as he became the youngest Olympic mountain bike champion. Former under 23 world cross-country champion Pidcock is also the first Briton to claim a medal of any colour in the event.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 13:41 IST
Olympics-Cycling-Britain's Pidcock storms to cross-country gold
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Britain's Tom Pidcock blew the opposition apart to win gold in the men's Olympics mountain bike race on Monday. The relentless Pidcock seized control after four laps of the 4.1km Izu circuit and was never challenged.

So comfortable was his victory that the Yorkshireman had time to grab a British union flag as he crossed the finish line in front of an enthusiastic crowd who were permitted in. "It's pretty crazy that I became an Olympian and I was trying to tell myself at the start of the race it's special just to be here," Pidcock said after the finish.

Pidcock arrived at the Games having fractured his collarbone in a crash while training last month. The win completes a remarkable turnaround for the Leeds-born rider. "I haven't done a good race since. I've trained really hard, I knew I was in great shape but there's always doubt when I haven't performed in a race," he said.

"But once the race started, I knew I was in a good place. The heat, I mean, obviously I didn't feel good but everyone just told me no one will feel good." Swiss Mathias Flueckiger, one of the in-form riders this season with two World Cup wins, just about stayed in contact with Pidcock and took the silver medal, 20 seconds back.

Spain's David Valero Serrano edged out defending champion Nino Schurter for the bronze medal. Pre-race favorite Mathieu Van der Poel, who spent several days in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, had his hopes dashed by a first-lap crash.

The Dutchman flew over the handlebars of his bike after a steep landing on one of the bouldered sections littering the technical and undulating course. Battered and bruised he resumed and made up some ground but quit on lap five, appearing distraught.

The 21-year-old Pidcock, like Van der Poel, earns his money in the professional road ranks but tailored his season specifically to boost his hopes of cross-country gold in Tokyo. He spent the days before arriving in Japan training in a super-heated tent at home in England, and the preparation paid off as he became the youngest Olympic mountain bike champion.

Former under 23 world cross-country champion Pidcock is also the first Briton to claim a medal of any color in the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021