Left Menu

Olympics-Taekwondo-Britain's Williams to fight Croatia's Jelic in final

Cisse had caused a big upset at the 2016 Games in Rio, producing a last-second spin-kick against Briton Lutalo Muhammad to win Ivory Coast's first gold medal.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 14:04 IST
Olympics-Taekwondo-Britain's Williams to fight Croatia's Jelic in final

Britain's Lauren Williams overpowered her toughest rival on Monday to reach the final in taekwondo's welterweight category, looking focused and determined ahead of the Olympic gold medal match against Croatia's Matea Jelic.

Williams's first fight lasted just 49 seconds, at the end of which her Tongan opponent Malia Paseka was down 11-0 and unable to continue after taking a ferocious spinning kick to the head, forcing the referee to stop the match. In the semi-final, Williams, 22, stayed light on her feet, repeatedly stretching her legs skyward to land four 3-point kicks to the head of Ivory Coast's Ruth Gbagbi, who struggled to return the attacks.

In the men's -80kg category, defending champion Cheick Sallah Cisse lost his first match to Morocco's Achraf Mahboubi. Cisse had caused a big upset at the 2016 Games in Rio, producing a last-second spin-kick against Briton Lutalo Muhammad to win Ivory Coast's first gold medal. "I feel destroyed. I didn't expect that at all," he said. "I think there was just too much pressure."

The men's final will be between Maksim Khramtcov for the Russian Olympic Committee and Jordan's Saleh Elsharabaty. Elsharabaty's coach led Ahmad Abughaush to gold in Rio, Jordan's first Olympic medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021