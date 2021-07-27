Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off surprise win in 100m breaststroke

Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby upstaged her 2016 Olympic champion team mate Lily King to win a surprise gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke on Tuesday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 08:49 IST
Olympics-Swimming-American teen Jacoby pulls off surprise win in 100m breaststroke
  • Country:
  • Japan

Alaskan teenager Lydia Jacoby upstaged her 2016 Olympic champion team mate Lily King to win a surprise gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke on Tuesday. The 17-year-old pipped Tatjana Schoenmaker to gold, touching in a time of 1:04.95 with the South African 0.27 behind and King in the bronze medal position in 1:05.54.

Jacoby accelerated over the final 25 metres to push ahead of her two rivals, who had been expected to battle it out for gold. King, 24, currently holds the world record for the event with a time of 1:04.13.

Jacoby, whose parents are both boat captains, started swimming aged six and initially took lessons as a child because of the amount of time her family spent on the water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021