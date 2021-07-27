Olympics-Shooting-China sweep 10m golds in mixed team events

China's Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei outduelled their Russian rivals in a riveting contest to secure gold in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

The Chinese pair scored a 16-14 victory against newly minted women's Olympic champion Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at the Asaka Shooting Range. Compatriots Yang Qian and Yang Haoran later combined to win the 10-meter air rifle mixed team event, beating Americans Mary Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky 17-13 in the gold medal match.

Advertisement

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed the bronze. Jiang and Pang, bronze winners in their individual pistol events in Tokyo, overcame an 8-4 deficit to lead 14-10 before the Russians staged a comeback to level the scores.

The Chinese shooters, however, held their nerve to reach the 16-point mark and claim gold. Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the ROC flag as part of sanctions for several doping scandals.

Ukraine won the bronze medal match after Olena Kostevych and Oleh Omelchuk beat Serbians Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec 16-12. South Korean pistol great Jin Jong-oh will return empty-handed from his fifth, and possibly final, Olympics as his pairing could not get through the qualification round.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist had failed to qualify for the final of the men's individual event on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)