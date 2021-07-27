Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-Italy's Ceccon quickest in 100m freestyle heats

Maybe I don’t even need a middle lane,” he said, a reference to 18-year-old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, who won gold in the 400m freestyle from the outside lane. China's Zhang Yufei, who narrowly missed out on gold in the 100m butterfly won by Canadian Maggie MacNeil on Monday, posted the fastest time in the women's 200m fly.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 16:53 IST
Olympics-Swimming-Italy's Ceccon quickest in 100m freestyle heats

Italy's Thomas Ceccon was fastest in the heats of the 100m freestyle on Tuesday ahead of favourite Caeleb Dressel of the United States and Rio gold medallist Kyle Chambers of Australia.

Ceccon posted a personal best time of 47.71, two hundredth of a second ahead of Dressel, while Chalmers was a further four hundredth behind. The world record time in the event is 46.91. With the semi-finals to come, it was clear that the majority of the contenders were content to just make it through to the next round of qualifying.

"Everyone is just playing games and I’m one of them," said Chalmers. "I ticked the box to get through the rounds and now I need to conserve as much energy as possible…. Maybe I don’t even need a middle lane,” he said, a reference to 18-year-old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui, who won gold in the 400m freestyle from the outside lane.

China's Zhang Yufei, who narrowly missed out on gold in the 100m butterfly won by Canadian Maggie MacNeil on Monday, posted the fastest time in the women's 200m fly. Zhang lead with 2:07.50, a full 0.81 faster than American Hali Flickinger with team mate Yu Liyan third fastest.

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu skipped the event, to avoid a busy 200m butterfly 200 medley schedule in Wednesday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021