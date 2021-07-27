Left Menu

Verstappen crash at British GP to be reviewed

Red Bull has successfully asked for a review of the incident at Silverstone between Formula One leader Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.The FIA will hear from Red Bull via video conference on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 27-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 21:23 IST
Verstappen crash at British GP to be reviewed
  • Country:
  • France

Red Bull has successfully asked for a review of the incident at Silverstone between Formula One leader Max Verstappen and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The FIA will hear from Red Bull via video conference on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. The team has been fuming since contact between Verstappen and Hamilton on the first lap of the British Grand Prix caused Verstappen to crash hard into a barrier and sent the Dutchman briefly to the hospital for evaluation.

Red Bull accused Hamilton of making a ''desperate” move to edge ahead of his rival on the first lap because the reigning champion knew getting ahead of Verstappen at the start was his only chance to win on his home track and tighten the championship race. Hamilton was given a 10-second penalty for the incident but recovered to win for the first time in six races. It snapped a five-race winning streak for Red Bull and cut Verstappen's lead in the title fight from 33 points to eight.

Verstappen has five wins to Hamilton's four this season and the Red Bull seems to at last have the pace to challenge Mercedes. Red Bull must appear by video conference with its team manager and up to two other witnesses, according to the summons FIA issued on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021