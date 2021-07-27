Soccer-Libertadores final in Uruguay moved to Nov 27

The final of this year's Copa Libertadores will take place in Montevideo on Nov. 27, a week later than planned, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday. The final of a tournament that is considered South America's equivalent of the Champions League had been slated for Nov. 20 in the Uruguayan capital.

The final of the Copa Sudamericana, the regional equivalent of the Europa League, will take place a week earlier in the same Centenario stadium, CONMEBOL said. It did not give reasons for the change.

CONMEBOL chose Uruguay as the host nation in May because of its advanced COVID-19 vaccination program.

