Maha CM, governor pay tribute to legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar

My respectful homage to the late Natekar. Considered one of the most popular sportspersons of his time, Natekar was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 15:01 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday paid tribute to legendary badminton player Nandu Natekar, who died of age-related ailments in Pune.

In a statement issued by the chief minister office, Thackeray said Natekar had elevated Maharashtra's reputation at the international level through his success, and inspired several youngsters to take up the sport as a career.

With Natekar's death, the sports fraternity has lost a guiding personality, the chief minister said, adding that Maharashtra will always remember his contribution in the field.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also paid tribute to Natekar. "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of the renowned former badminton player of Maharashtra and the recipient of the Arjuna Award Nandu Natekar. My respectful homage to the late Natekar." Considered one of the most popular sportspersons of his time, Natekar was the first Indian to win an international title in 1956. The 88-year-old, who won over 100 national and international titles in his career, was suffering from age-related ailments and died in Pune.

