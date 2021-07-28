Soccer-Shenhua held scoreless as Shanghai Port remain in pole position

Shanghai Shenhua missed the chance to move a point clear at the top of Group B of the Chinese Super League on Wednesday as Choi Kang-hee's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Wuhan FC.

A win would have seen Shenhua leapfrog cross-city rivals Shanghai Port after their 1-1 draw earlier in the day with Beijing Guoan. Slaven Bilic's side have now gone three games without a win and sit in fifth place in the group, five points adrift of Shanghai Port.

China international Yu Dabao scored two minutes from time to salvage a point for Beijing after Wang Shenchao had put Port in front on the hour mark. Changchun Yatai moved up to second - level on 15 points with Shenhua - with a 4-1 win over Tianjin Tigers while Hebei FC handed last-placed Dalian Pro a 1-0 loss.

In Group A, Guangzhou FC sat on top of the standings on Tuesday after Fabio Cannavaro's side defeated Shandong Taishan 2-1 to move ahead of Hao Wei's team. Yang Liyu put Guangzhou ahead five minutes before half time when his scuffed shot beat goalkeeper Han Rongze while Elkeson headed in Gao Zhunyi's cross to double the advantage midway through the second half.

Pedro Delgado netted three minutes into added time but it was not enough to stop Guangzhou from pulling level with Shandong, supplanting them at the summit on goal difference. The pair were joined on 18 points by Shenzhen FC after they handed Qingdao FC a 4-1 thumping with former China internationals Gao Lin and Sun Ke both on the scoresheet.

Guangzhou City's poor run of form continued as they registered a 4-0 loss against Chongqing Athletic which means Jean-Paul van Gastel's side have not won in five games. They are now in fifth and level on 11 points with Henan Longmen, who won 2-1 against Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Teams in this year's Chinese Super League have been divided into two groups of eight teams, with matches being played in centralised hubs to limit cross-country travel due to the pandemic. The top four teams in each group advance to the championship rounds while the bottom four will play in the relegation playoffs.

The current phase of the competition runs until Aug. 12 with the playoffs slated to kick off on Dec. 1.

