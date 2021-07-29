Tokyo Olympics: Archer Atanu Das cruises into next round after beating Yu-Cheng Dang 6-4

Left Menu

Indian archer Atanu Das progressed to the next round of the men's individual archery event after defeating Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:58 IST
Atanu Das (Photo: Twitter/Atanu Das). Image Credit: ANI
Indian archer Atanu Das progressed to the next round of the men's individual archery event after defeating Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday. Das defeated Yu-Cheng Dang 6-4 in the 1/64 eliminations round.

Atanu Das took the lead in the match, helped by a 10 in his first arrow. Deng replied with an 8-9-9. A similar story unfolded in Set 2 but for Taipei's archer who leveled the match against Das. The next set went to Indian who regained the lead by shooting 9-10-9 to which Dang replied with a very poor 7 in the last arrow. The fourth set went back and forth but it was Yu-Cheng who forced the match into the decider. In the final set, Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang shot a 7 on his last arrow again which comfortably handed the match to Indian. Atanu will now play in the 1/32 eliminations round.

On Wednesday, Indian archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The India archer defeated her opponent from the US 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round. Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations round.

India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav on Saturday had lost their quarter-final clash of the Archery Mixed Team event. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

