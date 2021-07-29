Left Menu

SL vs Ind, 3rd T20I: Dhawan opts to bat; India hand debut to Sandeep Warrier

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:46 IST
SL vs Ind, 3rd T20I: Dhawan opts to bat; India hand debut to Sandeep Warrier
Dasun Shanaka and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the third T20I of the three-match series here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. Both the teams have won a game and will be fighting it out in the series decider today. Navdeep Saini is missing the third T20I and Sandeep Warrier has made his debut for India in the series decider.

At the time of the toss, India captain Shikhar Dhawan said," We are gonna bat first. Our bowling is quite strong. We are just focusing on today's game, we are not going to take any pressure from the past. He (Saini) injured. We've got Sandeep Warrier." "We are happy to bowl first. Winning is very important, it'll be very nice. Isuru Udana is out, Pathum Nissanka comes in," said Dasun Shanaka.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Sri Lanka playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021