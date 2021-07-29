Left Menu

MP: Football player immolates self in Khargone

Meanwhile, the suicide has shaken the football players in the district.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 29-07-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 20:17 IST
MP: Football player immolates self in Khargone
A 26-year-old football player, working as a sports teacher with a private school, allegedly committed suicide by immolating herself in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Thursday, police said. Audio clips of the victim's final telephonic conversation with her family have surfaced on social media, in which her family is heard pleading with her not to take the extreme step, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Rohit Alawa said.

“We recovered the charred body of Bhavna Dhangar from the municipality trenching ground under Kotwali police station area after her family alerted us,” the official said.

Before taking the extreme step, Bhavna phoned her family and informed them that she was going to end her life, he said, adding that the police are probing the cause for the suicide.

The police have recovered the deceased woman's mobile phone, which will be examined, the official said. Meanwhile, the suicide has shaken the football players in the district. Footballer Wahid Khan said Bhavna had made Khargone proud by participating in seven national football events.

