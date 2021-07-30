Left Menu

NBA-Pistons select Oklahoma State's Cunningham with No. 1 pick in draft

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 05:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 05:51 IST
NBA-Pistons select Oklahoma State's Cunningham with No. 1 pick in draft

The Pistons selected Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with the top pick of the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday, giving Detroit an NBA-ready, 6-foot-8 point guard.

Cunningham, 19, was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after his one season with the Cowboys and joins a Pistons squad that picked three players in the first round of last year's draft and finished last season 20-52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than national tally - data monitor; Australian military to help enforce Sydney COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia's regional COVID-19 deaths higher than nation...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021