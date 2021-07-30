NBA-Pistons select Oklahoma State's Cunningham with No. 1 pick in draft
The Pistons selected Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham with the top pick of the 2021 NBA draft on Thursday, giving Detroit an NBA-ready, 6-foot-8 point guard.
Cunningham, 19, was named the Big 12 Player of the Year after his one season with the Cowboys and joins a Pistons squad that picked three players in the first round of last year's draft and finished last season 20-52.
