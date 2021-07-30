Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semis in women's 100m

Sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m event here at the Olympic Stadium.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 09:42 IST
Sprinter Dutee Chand (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday failed to progress to the semi-finals of the women's 100m events here at the Olympic Stadium. Running in heat 5, Dutee finished with a timing of 11.54 and was 7th and as a result, she failed to qualify for the semi-final.

Shelly-Ann Frasher-Pryce topped the heat 5 with a timing of 10.84 while Ajla del Ponte finished at the second spot with a timing of 10.91. The first three in each heat qualified for the semi-finals and the next 3 fastest (all heats combined) advanced to the semifinals.

Earlier, India's Avinash Mukund Sable failed to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final here at Olympic Stadium. Running in heat 2, Sable finished with a timing of 8:18.12 on 7th position and improved on the National Record of 8:20.20. He had clocked his PB at 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships earlier this year in Patiala.

