Left Menu

Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Ma retains men's singles crown

Olympic and world champion Ma Long retained his Olympics men's table tennis singles on Friday, beating compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2. No other country has ever won women's singles gold.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:31 IST
Olympics-Table Tennis-China's Ma retains men's singles crown

Olympic and world champion Ma Long retained his Olympics men's table tennis singles on Friday, beating compatriot Fan Zhendong 4-2. The 32-year-old clinched his fourth gold medal at his third Olympic Games by 11-4 10-12 11-8 11-9 3-11 11-7, celebrating with the "mobot" pose made famous by British distance runner and multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah.

As they have at every Games since 2008, China provided all four singles finalists at Tokyo 2020, Chen Meng having beaten Sun Yingsha to take the women's title on Thursday. No other country has ever won women's singles gold. In the men's bronze medal match, Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov scraped home against Taiwan's Lin Yun Ju, saving four match points in the sixth game before winning the deciding seventh.

The 32-year-old won 13-11 9-11 6-11 11-4 4-11 15-13 11-7, earning his fifth Olympic table tennis medal since 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021