Soccer-Italy hero Spinazzola aiming for November return from injury

AS Roma and Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola hopes to return to action in November after seeing his superb Euro 2020 campaign come to a painful premature end due to an Achilles injury.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:16 IST
AS Roma and Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola hopes to return to action in November after seeing his superb Euro 2020 campaign come to a painful premature end due to an Achilles injury. The left-back was one of the Azzurri's standout performers as they won every game to be crowned European champions, but suffered an Achilles tendon injury in their quarter-final victory over Belgium.

"They told me to keep my foot still, but after two days I was already moving it," he said. "I am aiming to be back in November, but this is the only objective that I have given myself, then we will see. The important thing will be to return in top form."

Spinazzola underwent surgery earlier this month and will join up with a new-look Roma side led by Jose Mourinho when he completes his recovery. "I met Mourinho and he is a genuine person, this is the most important thing," Spinazzola said.

"He is serious, tough, he always says what he thinks, and this is a virtue for a coach."

