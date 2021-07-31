Olympics-Swimming-American Dressel storms to gold in 100m butterfly
American Caeleb Dressel stormed to the men's 100m butterfly gold medal on Saturday with a world record time of 49.45 to pick up his second individual gold of the Tokyo Games.
Dressel, the world champion in the event, beat Hungary's Kristof Milak, the gold medallist in the 200m fly, by 0.23 seconds. The powerful American, who also won gold in the 100m freestyle, was fastest out of the blocks and never looked in danger, though Milak came back hard down the straight.
Dressel has a busy morning -- he has the 50m freestyle semi-finals coming up 40 minutes after his race and is likely to swim in the final of the mixed medley relay about 30 minutes after that.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dressel
- Hungary
- Milak
- Tokyo Games
- American
ALSO READ
Hungary PM says EU action on LGBT rights amounts to 'legal hooliganism'
Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Hungary to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, PM says
Hungary PM calls EU action on LGBT rights 'legalised hooliganism'
Hungary to offer citizens third dose of COVID-19 vaccine from August